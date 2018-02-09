[Photo News] Artificial moon lights up Gangneung lake

The light art show “Moonlight Lake” took place at Gyeongpo Lake in Gangneung, Gangwon Province as part of the 2018 PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad, a series of cultural events taking place during the Olympics.
Visitors will be able to witness the light show thrice every day for 10 minutes at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. until Feb. 25.
The show features a gigantic artificial moon installation, which depicts five themes in different shades and patterns.
The PyeongChang Winter Games kick off Friday.
Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)