[Photo News] Artificial moon lights up Gangneung lake

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Feb 9, 2018 - 15:25
  • Updated : Feb 9, 2018 - 15:37
Bright lights showered Gangneung’s most famous lake Thursday evening as a moonlight-inspired spectacle captivated those attending the Olympics.

The light art show “Moonlight Lake” took place at Gyeongpo Lake in Gangneung, Gangwon Province as part of the 2018 PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad, a series of cultural events taking place during the Olympics.

Visitors will be able to witness the light show thrice every day for 10 minutes at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. until Feb. 25.

The show features a gigantic artificial moon installation, which depicts five themes in different shades and patterns.

The PyeongChang Winter Games kick off Friday. 





Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)

