Actor Jung Suk-won arrested for drug use: police

NATIONAL

Police said Friday they have arrested Jung Suk-won, a South Korean actor and the husband of pop singer Baek Ji-young, on drugs charges.



Jung, 33, was taken into custody by police officers at Incheon International Airport late Thursday night for allegedly shooting up with meth in a pub in Australia, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said, without giving further details.



Police said the arrest was made after they got intelligence on Jung's possible use of the drug on his overseas trip. Jung has apparently admitted to using it.



Police are questioning him again this morning over whether he had an accomplice and how he came to get hold of the illegal substance.



They said they will decide on whether to file for an arrest warrant once they finish the interrogation.



Jung's agency said he is "earnestly cooperating with the investigation," and it will soon make a statement regarding the incident after police deliver the result of the questioning.



Jung started off his career as a stuntman then turned to modeling and acting, mostly in local television series. He married Baek in 2013. (Yonhap)



