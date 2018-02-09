[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead

(Korea)

Opened Feb.8

Comedy, Crime

When a series of unusual murders occurs, Detective K (Kim Myung-min) and his partner (Oh Dal-soo) are once again called into action as they discover a trail of bodies with mysterious bite marks. Along the way, the pair comes across with a woman with mystical powers and a hidden past.(US)Opened Feb.8Animation, Adventure, ComedyPaddington (Voiced by Ben Wishaw), now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy‘s (Voiced by Imelda Staunton) 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.(US)Opened Jan.31Horror, Mystery, ThrillerThe fourth installment of the “Insidious” series follows parapsychologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) on her voyage into the “further.” During her work, Rainier receives a call from a client asking for help on paranormal activities in his house. It is revealed that the client is living in Rainer‘s childhood home. While hesitant at first, she decides to investigate.(Korea)Opened Jan.31Action, Adventure, ComedyOrdinary middle-aged father Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) inadvertently acquires the power to move things with his mind. He uses that power to help his daughter Roo-mi (Shim Eun-kyung) and others, by hindering developers’ plan to turn his daughter’s neighborhood into a shopping district. Along the way, however, he runs into trouble and they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.