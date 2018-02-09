[Photo News] Isolated for centuries, Gangneung opens doors

SPORTS

Having a climate with cooler summers and milder winters, as well as refreshing coastal views with creamy sand and splashing blue ocean waves, the city of Gangneung remained isolated for centuries.



A 500 kilometer-long mountain range separates the coastal city from the nation’s major metropolitan cities, including Seoul.



Demarcating the Korean Peninsula and stretching from Wonsan in North Korea to Busan, the mountain range Taebaek made a mountain pass rising 832 meters above sea level -- Daegwallyeong -- the easiest path to traverse from Korea’s capital to Gangneung, the largest coastal city east of the range.