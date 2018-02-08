[PyeongChang 2018] Star-studded K-pop festival celebrates Olympics

SPORTS

The poster for K-pop World Festa (Gangwon Province)

Some of the biggest names in K-pop will commemorate South Korea’s first Winter Games at the K-pop World Festa for the next three Saturdays.The concert is co-hosted by the Gangwon Provincial Government and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 at Gangneung Wonju National University Stadium in Gangwon Province from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday’s concert will feature K-pop idols such as BoA, Red Velvet, Seventeen and EXID.On Feb. 17, some of the hottest names in the country’s R&B and hip-hop scene will take the stage including Kim Bum-soo, Baek Z-young and Wheesung.The final concert on Feb.24 will feature Super Junior, B1A4, B.A.P., Pentagon, Raboom, Jeong Se-woon, KARD and Krisha Tiu.Fans will also get a chance to take the stage, as four amateur dance teams among those who submit their dance videos at http://culture2018.com/en/k-pop-world-festa/ will be invited to perform on Feb. 24.Tickets for the first concert are sold out, but passes for the remaining two concerts are still available at Ticket Link (www.ticketlink.co.kr). One person can reserve up to two tickets. There are no charges for the tickets, but a delivery fee and commission will be charged.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)