[Photo News] Gangneung Media Center gets rave reviews

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Feb 8, 2018 - 18:08
  • Updated : Feb 8, 2018 - 18:08
 With the Winter Olympics kicking off Friday, reporters hailing from all over the world are apparently much satisfied with the Gangneung Media Center that opened at the SEAMARQ Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

While the PyeongChang Main Press Center requires reporters to pay to use facilities, those reporters with a press pass can use facilities, including the cafeteria, free-of-charge.

The two media centers were opened to journalists a month ahead of the Winter Games. The large-scale facilities illustrate the organization committee‘s avid support of journalists covering the Olympics.

Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

SEAMARQ Hotel (Yonhap)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)


