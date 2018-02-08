[Photo News] Gangneung Media Center gets rave reviews

While the PyeongChang Main Press Center requires reporters to pay to use facilities, those reporters with a press pass can use facilities, including the cafeteria, free-of-charge.
The two media centers were opened to journalists a month ahead of the Winter Games. The large-scale facilities illustrate the organization committee‘s avid support of journalists covering the Olympics.
Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)
|SEAMARQ Hotel (Yonhap)
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)