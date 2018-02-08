Go to Mobile Version

[PyeongChang 2018] Special blankets for Olympic athletes

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Feb 8, 2018 - 17:32
  • Updated : Feb 8, 2018 - 17:38
With only two days until the 2018 Winter Olympics, attention has turned to the PyeongChang Olympic Village where the athletes are staying.

Instead of the athletes, however, the public has been captivated by the design of the blankets in the Olympic Village.

Athletes were given blankets covered with pictographs of Winter Olympic sports.

(Hanssem)
(Hanssem)

The special blankets come in three different colors. Blue was chosen for those who are playing sports on ice in Gangneung, whereas red blankets were distributed to the Olympians participating in the events played on snow. Green blankets are to be handed out during the Paralympics.

The Olympic athletes are free to take the bedding with them back home. The blankets are also on sale at gift shops inside the villages.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

