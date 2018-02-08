[Photo News] Not just a bag

BUSINESS

(SK Group)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won shows off a backpack by Morethan, an upscaling company that making bags by reclaiming material from seat belts and leather from old cars, during his presentation on the businesses’ role for sustainable development at the Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development held at Yonsei University in Seoul, Thursday. The group’s energy arm SK Innovation has been supporting Morethan through an incentive program that measures the social value companies produce.