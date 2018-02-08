[PyeongChang 2018] ‘Dream comes true’ in PyeongChang

SPORTS

Participants of Dream Program 2018 participate in a press conference at the Gangwon Media Center at Seamarq Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Tamara Jacobs (left) and Chelsea Jacobs of the South African team pose during a press conference at the Gangwon Media Center at Seamarq Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Through the ongoing Dream Program, the PyeongChang Winter Games are serving as a stepping stone for budding teen athletes.Participants of this year’s program were to take part in carrying the Olympic torch Thursday, showing their support for the sporting event that kicks off Friday.The Dream Program refers to an initiative that began in 2004 as part of PyeongChang’s bid to host the country’s first Winter Olympics. It invites young athletes from tropical countries, areas that face regional conflicts and other places that are challenging for winter sports.Six athletes from South Africa, Kenya, Malaysia, Thailand and Rwanda were invited to this year’s Winter Games. They will participate in the carrying of the Olympic torch, starting with Julian Yee Zhi-Jie of Malaysia in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and finishing with Tamara and Chelsea Jacobs of South Africa in PyeongChang on Friday, when the opening ceremony for the Winter Games is to take place.Photo by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com) (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald) Writing by Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)