[Photo News] North Korean athletes enjoy festive welcoming ceremony

During the event, the athletes watched a flag-raising ceremony and enjoyed various arts and cultural performances. The North Korean athletes showed a tight bond with one another.
Soohorang, the official mascot of the games, also joined the athletes, as they smiled brightly, clapped, danced and cheered.
To help them feel more “at home,” an 80-strong North Korean female marching band showcased North Korean pop songs and Korea’s traditional song “Arirang.”
|A female marching band from North Korea performs at the athletes’ village in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Photo by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)