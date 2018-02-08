Hyundai‘s Nexo boasts eco-friendly, advanced safety features

Spearheading Hyundai’s drive is its Nexo, a next-generation fuel-cell hydrogen SUV certified to drive more than 600 kilometers per charge, the longest on record for hydrogen-powered cars.
Nexo, which is to be released next month with the aim of selling 10,000 hydroelectric vehicles by 2022, is armed with a slew of heightened safety measures.
|President Moon Jae-in (left) takes a test drive of Hyundai Motor’s Nexo FCEV on an expressway from a rest point in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Feb. 2. (Yonhap)
As the first case for Hyundai cars, Nexo is equipped with the Lane Following Assist, which helps drivers stay in the middle of the lane at high speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour. This is an upgraded version of the Lane Keeping Assist System, which is aimed at preventing cars from going out of a lane.
A Blind-spot View Monitor placed on the dashboard projects rear view images when changing lanes.
Nexo also carries the Highway Driving Assist that supports level two self-driving on highways.
Maintaining a set speed, the system makes sure the car stays in its lane for an average of 12 seconds.
|Hyundai Motor revealed specifications of Nexo at Nexo Media Experience Day held at Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang in Gyeonggi Province on Monday. (Hyundai Motor)
Taking a step closer to cars becoming autonomous, Hyundai has also added the five latest technology features -- home connect, assistant chat, mood care, “Everysing,” and wellness care – to Nexo.
Smart home system named Home Connect connects Nexo with appliances at home, while Everysing is a karaoke program made together with Korea’s leading entertainment agency, S.M. Entertainment, for passengers on board. Hyundai explained it believes passengers will demand entertainment features in a world of autonomous vehicles.
With hopes of exposing the Nexo FCEV more to the world, Hyundai has prepared over 50 units of Nexo for visitors to test-ride during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.
For the games, Hyundai has also mobilized its hydroelectric buses equipped with the newest safety systems.
|Spectators look at Hyundai Motor’s Nexo FCEV displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, US, during the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 on Jan. 10. (Yonhap)
“Third generation hydrogen electric buses armed with cutting-edge safety systems will be used during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics to ensure the safety of visitors,” Hyundai Motor said.
For the first time among commercial vehicles here, the Driver State Warning is installed on the buses to make warning sounds when it senses the driver dozing off. A camera placed the on upper part of the dashboard monitors the driver’s face in real-time.
Following a series of fatal bus accidents in the country last year, Hyundai has high expectations that the smart safety technology will help curb accidents caused by drowsy driving.
The anti-drowsy system installed hydroelectric bus was exclusively designed for the Olympics. Hyundai’s mass-produced hydrogen buses are not yet equipped with the technology.
Two bus stations made for hydroelectric buses will be set up in Gangneung station and at the south gate of the Olympic Park, the company said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)