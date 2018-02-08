Big Bang’s Seungri to star in Chinese film ‘Love Only’

ENTERTAINMENT

“Love Only” (YG Entertainment)

Big Bang member Seungri will star in upcoming Chinese film “Love Only,” the singer’s agency YG Entertainment said Thursday.Seungri, who is making his Chinese acting debut in “Love Only,” will begin promotions for the movie by attending a press conference in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to the agency.In the romance flick, the singer will play the lead role of Yun Sheng, the marketing director of a conglomerate who grew up in Europe and puts love on top of everything else. Taiwanese actress Hayden Guo Bi-ting co-stars with Seungri.“I starred in the movie because I wanted to try something new. I’m greatly excited by the fact the premiere date has been set,” said Seungri via a statement released by the agency.The upcoming movie, which was filmed two years ago, will hit Chinese theaters on March 2. It will also premiere in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam later.The Big Bang vocalist expanded into acting by starring in films such as “Nineteen” in 2009 and Japanese movie “High & Low: The Movie” in 2016.