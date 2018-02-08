Renault Samsung QM3 remains best-seller in Europe

Known as “Captur” in Europe, the company sold 212,681 units of the vehicle there in 2017, retaining its best-seller status for four years in a row.
“We believe Captur is favored in Europe because it is immensely practical and has a European-style sensuous design,” Renault Samsung Motors said.
|Renault Samsung Motors’ QM3 compact SUV is sold as Captur in Europe. (Renault Samsung Motors)
By sliding its rear seat forward, the vehicle’s trunk volume can increase by 78 liters to 455 liters. Cargo capacity can be further extended to 1,235 liters by folding the rear seat forward, the company said. It added that a “magic drawer” with 12 liters of storage space has been placed on the glove box. Various safety features are installed in the QM3 including hill start assist, parking assistance and blind-spot warnings.
With the F1 technology-applied engine, the QM3 has the highest combined fuel economy among compact SUVs at 17.3 kilometers per liter.
“It boasts outstanding ride quality, absorbing vibration on bumpy roads in Paris,” the company said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)