[PyeongChang 2018] Short track preferred winter spectator sport for a date

According to a survey from matchmaking service Duo, 51.6 percent of unmarried respondents chose short track as the sport they would most like to watch with a significant other. A total 163 men and 172 women participated in the survey.
Figure skating took second place with 23.3 percent, and speedskating followed at 8.7 percent. Skiing scored only 0.3 percent of votes.
The survey also showed 82.7 percent of respondents believe participating in winter sports could help couples develop their relationships.
Some 66.9 percent picked skiing and snowboarding as the ideal winter sport activities to enjoy together. The two downhill sports were more popular among men at 79.8 percent than women at 54.7 percent.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)