Opposition lawmaker stripped of parliamentary seat after aide convicted of campaign violation

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An opposition lawmaker lost his National Assembly seat on Thursday after the Supreme Court convicted one of his aides on charges of accounting irregularities during the 2016 general elections.The aide of Rep. Song Ki-seok of the minor opposition People's Party was sentenced to eight months in prison, which will be suspended for one year, and 2 million won ($1,840) in fines for failing to report some campaign spending to the National Election Commission.The aide, identified only by his surname Lim, was also charged with paying voluntary campaigners.By law, a lawmaker loses a National Assembly seat if an aide is convicted of accounting crimes during election campaign and sentenced to a fine of 3 million won or heavier punishment.(Yonhap)