Opposition lawmaker stripped of parliamentary seat after aide convicted of campaign violation

The aide of Rep. Song Ki-seok of the minor opposition People's Party was sentenced to eight months in prison, which will be suspended for one year, and 2 million won ($1,840) in fines for failing to report some campaign spending to the National Election Commission.
The aide, identified only by his surname Lim, was also charged with paying voluntary campaigners.
By law, a lawmaker loses a National Assembly seat if an aide is convicted of accounting crimes during election campaign and sentenced to a fine of 3 million won or heavier punishment.(Yonhap)