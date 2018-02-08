Hyundai US dealer sponsors PyeongChang‘s only Ghanaian athlete

Before he was confirmed to be competing at the Olympics last month, Frimpong, 31, was able to commute to training sessions and competitions in North America, carrying his sled and other pieces of equipment, with the help of a local dealer of Korean automaker Hyundai Motor throughout the 2017-18 season.
|Akwasi Frimpong (Courtesy of Akwasi Frimpong’s Instagram)
He was sponsored by premier dealer Murdock Hyundai Murray, located in Salt Lake City, which is home to one of 16 official ice tracks approved by the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation.
“Team #MurdockHyundaiMurray support this season made traveling to Olympic qualification races possible,” wrote Frimpong on his Instagram account.
Frimpong moved from Ghana to the Netherlands at 8 years old and competed as a sprinter and bobsledder for the country before becoming a skeleton slider representing Ghana in 2015.
In January, Frimpong was ranked No. 99 for 2017-18, according to the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)