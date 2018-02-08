Jeju airport resumes operation after shut down due to heavy snow

The gateway to the country's southern resort island of Jeju recommenced flight operations at 10 a.m. after conducting the snow removal work, according to the Korea Airports Corp.
|(Yonhap)
The airport had been closed from early morning to clear snow from the runways after the country's weather agency issued warnings for heavy snow and low visibility in the area.
A total of 11 flights had been canceled and another 34 delayed due to bad weather as of 8:45 a.m., according to authorities. The KAC said additional delays or cancellations could take place depending on weather conditions and the effectiveness of snow removal work. (Yonhap)