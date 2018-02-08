[Photo News] PETA stages anti-fur protest at PyeongChang ahead of Winter Olympics

ANTI-FUR PROTEST AT OLYMPICS -- Animal rights activist Ashley Fruno stages an anti-fur protest Tuesday while wearing just a bikini at subzero temperatures in PyeongChang, ahead of the Winter Games that kick off Friday. As a representative of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, Fruno called for an end to the fur trade, saying that fur has no place at an event like the Olympics. (Yonhap-AFP)