[Weather] Temperatures to rise above freezing

In Gangwon Province, where the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics kick off Friday, temperatures will range from minus 2 C to minus 5 C on Friday, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.
|(Yonhap)
Today’s highs are expected to range from 1 C in Seoul to 6 C in Jeonju, marking the warmest weather since Monday, although morning temperatures remained at around minus 9 C in Seoul.
Jeju will receive up to 5 centimeters of snow, accompanied by light rainfall throughout the day, forecasters said.
