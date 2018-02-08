Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Temperatures to rise above freezing

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Feb 8, 2018 - 10:03
  • Updated : Feb 8, 2018 - 10:03
Temperatures will climb above freezing during the daytime Thursday.

In Gangwon Province, where the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics kick off Friday, temperatures will range from minus 2 C to minus 5 C on Friday, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.

 
Today’s highs are expected to range from 1 C in Seoul to 6 C in Jeonju, marking the warmest weather since Monday, although morning temperatures remained at around minus 9 C in Seoul.

Jeju will receive up to 5 centimeters of snow, accompanied by light rainfall throughout the day, forecasters said.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)



