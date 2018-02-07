Parliament adopts resolution to refrain from political strife during Olympics

NATIONAL

South Korea's parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution committing it to the successful hosting of the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics while urging against political confrontations during the games.



The National Assembly's resolution also highlighted its support for the Seoul government's efforts to make the Feb. 9-25 Olympics an opportunity to foster a lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.



The legislature endorsed the resolution in a 160-1 vote with four abstentions.





The National Assembly holds a plenary session on Feb. 5 at its main chamber in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae later welcomed the resolution."We are thankful for the National Assembly's bipartisan cooperation, and hope for continued support," its spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a written statement."The government will make every effort to make the PyeongChang Olympics a chance for grand national unity and a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added. (Yonhap)