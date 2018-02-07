[PyeongChang 2018] Officials of N. Korean taekwondo body arrive in Seoul

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- High-ranking officials from Pyongyang's taekwondo governing body arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, as two Koreas prepare for joint taekwondo demonstrations to celebrate the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Six officials from the International Taekwondo Federation, including President Ri Yong-son, arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul, via a flight from Beijing.



"I hope our taekwondo demonstration team's visit will lend hands to the success of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and bolster our nations' willingness for unification," Ri said.



Earlier in the day, a North Korean delegation of 280 members, including 229 cheerleaders and 26 taekwondo demonstrators, arrived in South Korea through a western cross-border land route.





The International Taekwondo Federation President Ri Yong-son speaks to reporters at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on Feb. 7, 2018. (Yonhap)

The official expressed his hope that the visit will be an opportunity for the two Koreas to find common ground and understand each other.Taekwondo is a martial art shared and enjoyed by both Koreas, even though the two were divided in 1945. South Korea has a separate taekwondo governing body, the World Taekwondo, recognized by the International Olympic Committee.Ri said the ITF will also focus on narrowing differences with the WT. The two bodies have been developing separately with distinctive terminologies and rules."We plan to continue discussions on the integration that started seven months ago in Muju. That is also a major purpose (of the visit to South Korea)," Ri added.In June last year, the ITF also sent a demonstration team to the WT World Championships in Muju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul for four performances.This time, too, the two Koreas will hold four joint taekwondo demonstrations, with the venues including PyeongChang, the host town of the winter competition, 180 km east of Seoul, as well as the capital city."Details of the performances are confidential," Ri said and asked South Koreans to enjoy the demonstrations with their own eyes. (Yonhap)