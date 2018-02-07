[PyeongChang 2018] McDonald’s Korea launches 3 Olympics-inspired items

BUSINESS

The Golden Potato Burger (McDonald's Korea)

The Golden Potato Tomato Muffin (top) and the Golden Potato Bacon Muffin (McDonald's Korea)

McDonald’s Korea launched three new menu items Wednesday as one of the official partners of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.The Golden Potato Burger, Golden Potato Tomato Muffin and Golden Potato Bacon Muffin are now available at McDonald’s Korea.The Golden Potato Burger consists of two beef patties, fried potatoes, white cheddar cheese and pine mushroom sauce, while the other two are breakfast items that each contain tomatoes, bacon and fried potatoes.All three items include potatoes to reflect a taste “reminiscent of nature in PyeongChang,” said McDonald’s Korea.The Golden Potato Burger costs 5,900 won a la carte and 7,200 won as part of a set. Both muffins cost 3,100 won each and 3,900 won in a set.“The newly launched items will be sold until Feb. 25 when the Olympic Games are to end. They will be added to our regular menu if they sell well,” said an official from McDonald’s Korea.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)