[PyeongChang 2018] Medical team issues guidelines to prevent norovirus infection

The South Korean Olympic medical team on Wednesday sent out guidelines to national athletes to prevent norovirus infections.



Some 1,200 security workers for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics are currently sequestered in their rooms to be tested for the contagious virus after 41 guards suffering diarrhea and vomiting tested positive. The virus causes stomach pain and diarrhea.



The security personnel have been replaced by some 900 soldiers.



The Korea Sport & Olympic Committee said the guidelines were sent to inform athletes of preventative measures such as washing hands regularly with soap.



The guidelines also call for those with symptoms to avoid contact with others and seek immediate medical attention.



When symptoms occur outside the athletes' village, individuals are to contact an Olympic village medical team from the outside and proceed to a polyclinic at one of the villages, together with an on-duty staff member.





A group of enlisted soldiers enters the Olympic Village for the PyeongChang Olympics in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Feb. 5, 2018, to conduct a security check. (Yonhap)

On Tuesday, Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director for the International Olympics Committee, said the organizing committee of the PyeongChang Winter Games is making its "ultimate best effort" to contain the norovirus outbreak.Dubi said leaflets highlighting the dangers of the norovirus and how to protect oneself from infection will be distributed to the general population within the Olympic venues. Currently, three IOC staff members are also being quarantined while awaiting the results of norovirus tests. (Yonhap)