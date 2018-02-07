[PyeongChang 2018] Cyber Bureau warns of cyberattack during the Olympics

According to the National Police Agency Cyber Bureau, an email titled, “Prevention of threats and terrorism by phone” was been distributed to a large group of people.
After working with the Korea Internet and Security Agency, the Cyber Bureau explained that they were able to track down the initial point of distribution and stop the spread.
|Employees watch electronic boards to monitor possible ransomware cyberattacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
The email included an explanation that said, “Attached you will find a prevention manual on threats, terrorism by phone and a detailed action plan for when the Winter Games are held.”
One official at the National Police Agency warned the public to take extra precautions when opening emails from unfamiliar persons or sources. He predicted an increase in the number of cyberattacks impersonating government agencies, during the Winter Games.
The National Police Agency have further asked the public to report any suspicious emails by calling 118 or contacting the Cyber Bureau’s website (cyberbureau.police.go.kr).
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)