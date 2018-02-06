[PyeongChang 2018] K-pop concerts across Korea during Olympics

SPORTS

From Friday to Feb. 25, Korea will be home to the fiercest competition in the winter sports world. But while taking it all in, it is recommended to make time to enjoy other aspects of the country, like the nation’s famed K-pop.Here are some of the K-pop events that will take place around Korea during the Olympic period. For tickets, visit Interpark.A member of K-pop boy band 2PM, Wooyoung has also been building a significant career as a solo artist, which will be put on display at his first concerts this weekend from Friday to Sunday.The concerts will be held at Blue Square in Yongsan, central Seoul. The concerts start at 8 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Seats cost 110,000 won ($101) each. The event is available to those aged 7 and above.The concert lasts 150 minutes.One of the most beloved female vocalists in Korea, Baek Z-young will demonstrate her skills in “Welcome Baek” at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul.There are two concerts on Saturday as part of her countrywide tour across February and March. The first starts at 3 p.m., with the second at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 132,000 won, and the event is available to those aged 7 and older. It lasts two hours.The Feb. 24 concert is to be held at Daejeon Convention Center in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon. The concerts start at the same times as previously, but tickets range from 66,000 won to 132,000 won. It also lasts two hours.Travel a little north to Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, and you will stumble across another beloved ballad singer in Yoon Jong-shin.The concert -- also lasting two hours -- is to be held at Uijeongbu Arts Center in Uijeongbu 2-dong. It is part of Yoon’s national tour in February and March.The concert starts at 6 p.m. and is for those 7 and up.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 121,000 won.“Every Day 6 Concert in Daejeon” is being held at Woosong Art Center inside Woosong University in Dong-gu, Daejeon.The K-pop band will demonstrate its skill at the two-hour concert, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 99,000 won and are available to audience members aged 7 and above.Choi Soo-young, best known as Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation, is holding a fan meeting to coincide with her birthday. Although she has had many fan meetings as part of the popular K-pop act, this marks her first solo.The event starts at 5 p.m. and lasts 90 minutes. It is available to those aged 7 and up. Tickets are 35,000 won each.Those well acquainted with Korean music are well aware of Lee So-ra and the significance she holds in the scene. A true diva and rare talent, she is set to perform Sunday at Incheon Culture & Arts Center in Namdong-gu, Incheon.The concert, lasting 100 minutes, starts at 6 p.m. and tickets range from 99,000 won to 121,000 won. The event is available to those aged 7 and up.The “Secret Garden” concerts come as a series of performances by girl group Oh My Girl held every Monday from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26. Named after the EP of the same title, each leg of the concert has a different set list and concept.The concerts last for 90 minutes, and are available to fans aged 7 or above. They are to be held at Shinsegae Mesa Hall in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.Tickets cost 44,000 won, with the concerts starting at 8:30 p.m.A couple of indie performances await lovers celebrating Valentine’s Day.A joint concert by Love Valentine, Soran and MeloMance will be held at Seongnam Arts Center in Bundang, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The concert is two hours long and available to those aged 7 and up.Tickets cost between 44,000 won and 88,000 won, and the event starts at 8 p.m.“Today,” held at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, features TheAde and Standing Egg. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and lasts for two hours. It is available to audience members aged 7 or older.Tickets cost between 66,000 won and 77,000 won.Standing Egg stands before fans again with a concert in Hanam Culture & Arts Center, this time sharing the stage with Daybreak.The concert starts at 8 p.m. and lasts two hours. It is available to those aged 8 and up.Tickets for the performance are priced from 44,000 won to 66,000 won.The legendary Lee Seung-hwan is bringing his indie artist buddies up on stage with him.The concert, held at Shinhan Card FAN Square in Mapo-gu, Seoul, will feature Lee and rock bands Theatre8 and iamnot. It starts at 5 p.m. and lasts four hours, with a 40-minute intermission.The tickets cost 110,000 won for a seat and 66,000 won for the standing section, or as Lee has named it, the “thrashing area.”There is also a “youngsters’ area,” which is a “thrashing area” at half the normal price, or 33,000 won. This is available to those born between 1990 and 2004. Ticket holders for the youngsters’ area must bring photo IDs.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)