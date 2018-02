NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The police is after a man who reportedly set a woman on fire after spraying her with a flammable liquid.The suspect, believed to be in his 50s, had gotten into a fight with the women in her car before the incident.The victim, suffering from second- to third-degree burns on her body, was taken to a hospital.Witnesses have told police that a man sprayed something on the woman in her car and set it on fire.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)