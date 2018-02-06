[Monitor] More businesses plan Lunar New Year bonuses

Seven out of 10 businesses in South Korea plan to give out bonuses for the Lunar New Year holiday, a survey by the Korea Employers’ Federation showed Tuesday.
The amount has also risen by 32,000 won to 1.16 million won per employee from last year.
In 2017, 68.4 percent of the surveyed firms said they were giving out bonuses for the Lunar New Year, while 71.4 percent said they will do so this year.
Most, or 68 percent of the companies with the bonus plans, said they were part of the regular rewards, while 24.6 percent said they were being delivered as special vacation bonuses. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)