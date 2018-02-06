Main opposition party rebukes govt. for allowing NK ferry entry

NATIONAL

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Tuesday decried the government's decision to allow the entry of a North Korean ferry carrying an art troupe, warning it could weaken Seoul's sanctions for Pyongyang's past provocations.



The 140-member Samjiyon art troupe aboard the North Korean ship Mangyongbong-92 is set to arrive at the South's Mukho port on the east coast later in the day. It plans to perform here on Thursday and Sunday to celebrate the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Olympics.



North Korean vessels are not allowed to visit the South under Seoul's sanctions banning cross-border exchanges, which were imposed in 2010 in retribution for a torpedo attack by the North. But Seoul has decided to make the sea travel for the Olympics an exception to the sanctions.





This photo taken on Jan. 28, 2018, shows Choung Tae-ok, the spokesman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul.

"The North is targeting South Korea, the weakest node in the international sanctions regime, and trying to break maritime military cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan," Choung Tae-ok, the party's spokesman, said in a commentary."The decision to allow the entry of Mangyongbong amounts to overlooking (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un's explicit strategy to make a precedent of a maritime travel exception," he added.Conservatives here argue that the entry of the North's ferry is yet another attempt at weakening the brunt of international sanctions that have worsened its economic hardships in a way that could endanger the legitimacy of the dictatorial regime. They also said it could cause a fissure in the South Korea-US alliance given that Washington maintains a tough stance on the wayward regime."North Korea will continue to provoke and test South Korea," Choung said. "Will the government make another exception based on the Olympic spirit?"The main opposition party also demanded that the Seoul government respond sternly to the North's reported plan to hold a massive military parade on the eve of the Olympic Games.Pyongyang is expected to hold a parade on Thursday to mark the 70th founding anniversary of its armed forces. Observers said the event would be used to highlight its military might through a showcase of long-range missiles, warplanes and goose-stepping troops. (Yonhap)