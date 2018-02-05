Prosecutor in sexual abuse case calls for probe on secondary damage

NATIONAL

The female prosecutor who publicly accused a former senior Justice Ministry official of sexually harassing her years ago requested for an investigation into false rumors about her.



Seo Ji-hyeon said that then-senior prosecution official Ahn Tae-geun groped her at a funeral in 2010 and that she was unfairly treated after making a formal complaint. She says she has suffered emotional distress, as rumors have spread on the internet that she made the revelation with an aim to enter politics or to solicit a job.



During a more than nine-hour-long questioning session Sunday by a special team of prosecutors looking into the alleged harassment case, Seo requested a probe into malicious rumors that were causing secondary damage to her, according to one of her legal representatives.







Seo Ji-hyeon (Yonhap)