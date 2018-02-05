Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Public official dismissed for rape of colleague

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Feb 5, 2018 - 15:54
  • Updated : Feb 5, 2018 - 15:54
A city official from Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, was dismissed on allegations he raped a co-worker.

According to the Pohang City Council, North Gyeongsang Province Personnel Committee decided to mete out its heaviest punishment on the city official Monday.

(Yonhap)

The city official was convicted of raping the victim in a nearby motel after the two had drinks together in March last year.

The suspect was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and was under court custody after his first trial toward the end of 2017.

A representative from the Pohang City Council said, “The council has taken into account the seriousness of the incident in making the decision.”

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114