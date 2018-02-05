Public official dismissed for rape of colleague

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A city official from Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, was dismissed on allegations he raped a co-worker.According to the Pohang City Council, North Gyeongsang Province Personnel Committee decided to mete out its heaviest punishment on the city official Monday.The city official was convicted of raping the victim in a nearby motel after the two had drinks together in March last year.The suspect was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and was under court custody after his first trial toward the end of 2017.A representative from the Pohang City Council said, “The council has taken into account the seriousness of the incident in making the decision.”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)