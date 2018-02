BUSINESS

KT Chief Executive Hwang Chang-gyu speaks in Seoul to Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, host of this year’s Super Bowl, on Monday through a 5G video call. The two companies connected their wireless fifth-generation networks using equipment built by Samsung Electronics. KT executives tested out Verizon’s 5G virtual stadium, while Verizon executives tried out KT’s omni-view app over the connection, according to KT. (KT)