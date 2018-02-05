[Video] Taking KTX train to Olympics

SPORTS

Shot by Lim Jeong-yeo / Edited by Lim Jeong-yeo

Train to PyeongChang (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics are just around the corner, with opening ceremonies kicking off Friday.For those who have never been to the Gangwon Province, where the Olympic and Paralympic Games are to take place, the easiest way to get to the region will be via KTX trains.Gyeonggang Line KTX, the bullet train to Gangwon Province, launched its service on Dec. 22, 2017. The line was built specifically for the Olympics, and cuts down travel time from capital city Seoul to Gangwon Province by an hour from the previously three hours.During the Olympic period, 16 trains will run from Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2, 10 from Seoul Station, another 10 from Cheongnyangni Station and 15 from Sangbong Station daily.The line has 12 stops: Incheon Airport, Geomam, Seoul, Cheongnyangni, Sangbong, Yangpyeong, Manjong, Hoengseong, Dunnae, PyeongChang, Jinbu (Odaesan) and Gangneung stations. On the days of the opening and closing ceremonies, trains will operate past midnight.Cars are divided by first and economy class, and if no seats are available, standing tickets can also be purchased. Tickets range in price roughly between 27,000 won and 38,000 won ($25-35).Once visitors arrive at PyeongChang, Jinbu and Gangneung stations, they can transfer via a shuttle bus directly to the Olympic venue.The PyeongChang Winter Games run from Friday to Feb. 25, followed by the Paralympic Games from March 9 to 18.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)