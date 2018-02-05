Death toll from hospital fire in southern Korea rises to 43

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

MIRYANG -- The death toll from a fire at a hospital in Miryang, a city in southeastern Korea, rose to 43 after two more elderly survivors died in a hospital on Monday, the local government said.An 83-year-old man had been treated for pneumonia at a nearby hospital since the fire on Jan. 26 at Sejong Hospital in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. He died around 7:40 a.m.Another man, 85, who had been hospitalized at a separate hospital following the blaze, died around 2:40 a.m. after being treated for blood poisoning at its intensive care unit.As of Monday, the number of people injured came to 149, nine in critical condition, the local government said. One of the nine patients, who are mostly in their 80s and 90s, is in serious condition, it said.The fire gutted the ground floor of the hospital and sent toxic fumes raging through the six-story building. It marked the country's deadliest fire since 2008, when 40 workers were killed in a warehouse blaze in the city of Incheon, south of Seoul.(Yonhap)