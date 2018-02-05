S. Korean, US nuke envoys to meet to discuss NK

NATIONAL

Lee Do-hoon(Yonhap)

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will meet in Seoul on Monday to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile problems, the foreign ministry here said.Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will hold talks with his US counterpart Joseph Yun.The meeting comes amid cautious expectations that easing tensions following the North's decision to participate in the Winter Olympics could be channeled into momentum for talks between Washington and Pyongyang on the latter's nuclear ambitions.The North earlier agreed to send a high-ranking delegation for the PyeongChang Olympics, which will also bring together dozens of global leaders and top officials, including US Vice President Mike Pence.On Friday, Yun told reporters that the US wants to open dialogue with the North for its denuclearization."We want to open dialogue with North Korea, we want to have a credible dialogue, a dialogue that could lead steps towards denuclearization," he said. "That is our goal and of course President Moon has also emphasized that goal too."In addition, Lee and Yun will likely discuss what ramifications the North's planned military parade on its army founding day this week could have on the security situation on the peninsula.The two men last met in Washington last month. Yun is scheduled to have talks with his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi in Tokyo on Tuesday.(Yonhap)