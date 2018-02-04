NK IOC member Chang Ung arrives in S. Korea

SPORTS

Chang Ung, a North Korean International Olympic Committee member, arrived in South Korea on Sunday to attend the 132nd IOC Session scheduled at the venue for the PyeongChang Olympics.



Chang, who arrived at Incheon Airport from Beijing, is scheduled to travel to Gangneung, Gangwon Province, a subhost city of the games and venue for the 132nd IOC Session, on Monday.



“I am an IOC member. I wish and am sure that the PyeongChang Olympics will be a success,” he told reporters at the airport.







(Yonhap)

The visit by the high-profile North Korean figure is being closely watched amid a recent breakthrough in talks between the two Koreas and the IOC over the North‘s participation at the first Winter Games in the South. North Korean athletes have been arriving in the South since late January.As Chang begins his visit to the South, a South Korean presidential aide expressed hopes that North Korea will send its “highest-level” officials to lead its delegation at the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics.North Korea’s art troupe and cheering squad for the Feb. 9-25 Winter Olympics plan to travel to the South this week. But the names of government delegates have yet to be confirmed.“As the high-level delegation is an issue the president is concerned about, I believe the Ministry of Unification of the National Security Council may have contacted (the North),” the official said.“We expect the North to make an announcement within a few days,” he added.He said Seoul wants the delegation to consist of the highest possible officials so that the Olympics may help restore momentum to the peace process and become a prelude to US-North Korea dialogue.“Our expectation is that, if officials ranking No. 2 or 3 following chairman Kim Jong-un came, it would make it more meaningful,” he added.Last month, the North agreed to send high-level officials to the Olympics, but nothing has been confirmed about who will lead the government representatives.Speculation abounds that Pyongyang will make a surprise announcement shortly before the Olympic Games begin.Some observers say the reclusive state could send Choe Ryong-hae, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of its ruling Workers’ Party. Choe, seen as the country’s No. 2 man, traveled to the South during the Asian Games in Incheon in 2014.Kim Yong-nam, president of North Korea‘s Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, is also being mentioned as a possible figure to lead the North‘s delegation, given that he is the North’s titular head of state.United Front Department head Kim Yong-chul is also floated as a possible delegation chief, but his visit could stir anti-North sentiment in the South, as he orchestrated the 2010 torpedo attack that killed 46 South Korean sailors.Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, could also lead the North‘s delegation, observers said.Choe Ryong-hae and Kim Yong-chul are on the South’s list of individual sanctions that call for their assets to be frozen, while Choe Hwi has been on the list of UN Security Council sanctions that involve a travel ban.From news reports