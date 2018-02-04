[Photo News] Rehearsal, culture programs preface PyeongChang Olympics amid freezing cold

SPORTS

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics is revving up for its opening night on Feb. 9. A rehearsal for the opening ceremony took place Saturday, while the PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad, a program of cultural events, also began.A rehearsal for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening ceremony took place at 6 p.m. at the Gangneung-Wonju National University, featuring Korean traditional performance teams and bands.Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Moon-soon and actor-singer Jang Keun-suk, honorary ambassador for the Olympics, were present at the ceremony to deliver congratulatory remarks.The rehearsal ceremony, which took place at the university’s outdoor stadium, was held amid intense cold conditions as the temperature dropped to minus 14 degrees Celsius around 8 p.m.Audience members were seen tightly wrapped in blankets and padded jackets.A manmade moon, reflecting various shades of light, was installed at the Gyeongpo Lake Saturday night. A laser and visual show kicked off the PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad, a 44-day-long series of cultural events including art exhibitions, parades, plays, forums and concerts.(Photos by Yonhap)