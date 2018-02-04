Yoon Do-hyun to release new singles

ENTERTAINMENT

Yoon Do-hyun during records in London. (Dee Company

Yoon Do-hyun, frontman of YB, will release new digital songs on Feb. 22, his agency said Sunday.According to Dee Company, the two songs will come in the form of digital singles produced by Yoon himself. He recorded the songs with the London Symphony Orchestra at Air studios in London. The studio was founded in 1965 by Beatles producer George Martin and his partner John Burgess.All of the recording process, as well as the shooting for the music video, was completed in London.Yoon is best known for his work as the vocalist for YB, a five-piece band with guitarists Heo Jun and Scott Hellowell, bassist Park Tae-hee and drummer Kim Jin-won. The group debuted in 1996 as Yoon Do-hyun Band, before changing its name to YB in 2003.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)