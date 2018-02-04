GS Group chairman stresses innovation, competitive power for 2018

During a seven-day program held for new members of the board at Elysian Resort on Jeju Island, Heo participated in a dinner to encourage and communicate with the new executives.
|GS Group Chairman Heo Chang-soo (GS Group)
“As fluctuation issues are expected to persist this year with international oil prices, interest rates and exchange rates, protectionism and geopolitical risks are likely to increase uncertainty in the business environment,” Heo said.
“The advent of the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ has also blurred the industries and markets, evoking a fundamental change in technology innovation,” he added.
To overcome such business difficulties, Heo encouraged the new executives to set goals based on three pillars: become an innovative leader who ceaselessly challenges, strengthen competitive power and drive business results with high performance.
“A leader is someone who sets the vision where the organization should head for, motivate teamwork among colleagues and create the best result by collaborating with others,” Heo said.
In relation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics slated to begin Friday, Heo gave an example of teamwork from short track speedskating.
“Short track, one of the South Korean team’s best performing games, is played by four members, each rotating turns as many times they want.
Each players’ individual game skills are important. But what drives them to win the medal depends on strong teamwork and tactics,” Heo said.
In the same context, running a group is similar to that given that new executives must lead the teamwork and map out strategies for the group, he added.
“Board members are also the face that represents the group. I believe one’s modest attitude is what builds the group. I also hope executives to take care of health and manage stress level by doing regular exercises and keeping a healthy eating habit.”
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)