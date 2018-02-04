Investigators hear testimony from female prosecutor in sexual abuse case

NATIONAL

A special investigation team on Sunday questioned a female prosecutor who has recently made shocking revelations that she was sexually molested by her senior years ago.



The team heard testimony from Seo Ji-hyeon, a district prosecutor, for the first time since she claimed in a media interview last week that a now retired prosecutor groped her body during a funeral dinner in 2010. She also claimed that she had been unfairly treated after raising the allegation within the prosecution.



"Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon has appeared at the prosecution, and we plan to listen to her about all related allegations," a prosecution official said, declining to be named.







(Yonhap)

Her revelations rocked the prosecution and raised a public uproar. Justice Minister Park Sang-ki apologized to the public Friday, vowing to step up efforts to prevent sexual abuses.Investigators are seeking to verify her claims of sexual violence and an unfair personnel movement in 2015, and whether her previous demand for internal investigation was ignored.The inquiry team was formed last week by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. It is led by Cho Hee-jin, current chief of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office. (Yonhap)