Discount store chain E-Mart top recruiter for past 5 years: think tank

BUSINESS

E-Mart, South Korea's biggest discount store chain operator, topped other businesses by recruiting the largest number of new employees over the past five years, a local think tank said Sunday.



In a survey carried out on the country's top 30 conglomerates' affiliates which employ more than 300 people, E-Mart ranked first by hiring 15,307 employees from 2011-2016, followed by Hyundai Motor Co.'s 9,906 and Starbucks Coffee Korea Co.'s 6,958, the Korea Economic Research Institute said in a statement.



E-Mart is an affiliate of retail giant Shinsegae Group, which also operates the country's biggest department store chain.





(Yonhap)

In the five-year period, the number of new employees in the surveyed companies jumped 38.5 percent to 416,334 in 2016 from 300,699 in 2011, it said.For example, the number of new employees at manufacturers grew 17.8 percent to 215,658 from 183,049 during the same period, while that of new workers in wholesale and retail companies climbed 57.1 percent to 88,101 from 56,079, the latest KERI data showed.In 2016 alone, the surveyed companies hired a combined 26,373 workers, bringing the number of people on their payrolls to 297,023 from 270,650 a year earlier. This represents a 9.7 percent on-year growth in new employees, the data showed. (Yonhap)