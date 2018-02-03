No casualties reported in fire at major Seoul hospital

NATIONAL

A fire occurred at Severance Hospital in Shinchon, western Seoul, Saturday morning, with no casualties reported, firemen and hospital officials said.



The fire, which began in a third-floor food court of the hospital's main building at 7:59 a.m., was presumed to be caused by a short circuit, they said.





Firefighters respond to the fire at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul on Saturday. Yonhap

The fire was completely extinguished at 9:59 a.m., but rescue workers are searching through parts of the hospital building filled with smoke and toxic gases, they said.According to the officials, no injuries were reported, but eight people who inhaled smoke were transferred to other buildings of the hospital complex, one of the largest in South Korea.Shortly after the fire started, about 300 people, including patients, escaped outside, while firemen guided another 100 to safety.About 100 patients and their caregivers also escaped to the rooftop and returned to their rooms later.One of the patients who went to the rooftop and a cancer patient requiring emergency treatment unrelated to the fire were moved by a fire helicopter to another hospital, the officials said. (Yonhap)