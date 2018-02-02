Top US nuke envoy says Washington wants talks with NK for denuclearization

NATIONAL

(yonhap)

The top US nuclear envoy said Friday that Washington wants to open dialogue with North Korea for its denuclearization.After meeting with South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung in Seoul, Joseph Yun also told reporters that he sees the resumed inter-Korean talks and easing tensions after the North’s decision to join the upcoming Winter Olympics as a “good opportunity” for denuclearization efforts.“We want to open dialogue with North Korea, we want to have a credible dialogue, a dialogue that could lead steps towards denuclearization,” he said. “That is our goal and of course President Moon has also emphasized that goal too.” (Yonhap)