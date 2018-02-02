[Weather] Snow Friday night, colder weather over weekend

On Friday night, it will snow in most regions, including Seoul.
The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a cold wave warning for northern Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province.
|(Yonhap)
During the weekend, the skies will be cloudy overall and snow will continue into Saturday morning for some regions in the southern part of the Peninsula, including Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island.
Temperature on Saturday morning is expected to be minus 8 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, minus 1 C for South Gyeongsang Province, minus 4 C for South Jeolla Province and minus 6 C for Chungcheong Provinces.
Frigid conditions are expected on Sunday, with the morning temperatures expected to drop to minus 13 C.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)