Deadly house fire kills 9-year-old boy

The victim, surnamed Kim, called 119 to report the fire: “I saw black smoke pouring out of our kitchen, so I escaped to the bathroom.” It is said those were his last words to the fire department’s dispatch center.
The fire engulfed the first floor of the house, which is 53 square meters. It took officials an hour and 18 minutes to extinguish the fire.
|(Yonhap)
Kim was home by himself at the time the fire broke out Thursday at 3:35 p.m.
Even though 12 fire trucks and 250 fire department officials and police officers were dispatched to the site, the victim was found dead in the first floor bathroom.
Police and fire department officials plan to further investigate the exact cause and route of the fire. The victim was due to start second grade next Monday.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)