Big Star’s Raehwan to enlist on Feb. 5

The agency said in an official statement that the singer will undergo basic military training at a recruitment training center at Goseong, Gangwon Province, after which he will serve as a full-time reserve solider for 21 months.
|Raehwan of Big Star (Brave Entertainment)
Raehwan, who had been competing in KBS2’s idol competition program “The Unit” since October last year, also shared a self-written letter for fans on his official website.
“I was confused when I received a draft notice while busy shooting ‘The Unit.’ But I didn’t want to neglect the imperative schedules and I wanted to capture everything that could be the last moment for me,” he wrote.
“’The Unit -- it’s not a failure to me, nor just a good memory. I got closer to you (fans) and shared the sincerity of my music. I will keep singing,” he added.
After its debut in 2012 with the EP “Bigstart,” the five-piece Big Star became the first K-pop group to hold 100 concerts in Japan since legendary K-pop band g.o.d.
In September 2015, the group released a new EP, “Shine a Moon Light,” ad has been appearing in “The Unit” since October last year.
