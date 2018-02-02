[PyeongChang 2018] Rehearsal of PyeongChang opening ceremony set for Saturday

SPORTS

A rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be held Saturday, its organizing committee said.



The event will be held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium at 8 p.m. before 20,000 people, including volunteers, residents and officials, the organizer said.



The participants will be asked to keep details of the event secret. Organizers said unauthorized filming of the rehearsal or leaking details of the ceremony will be strictly banned, and violators can be held legally responsible.





PyeongChang staff check for the best position to place medal podium at the Gangneung Ice Arena Friday. (Yonhap)

Last month, an international news agency has been denied access to the opening ceremony of the competition after it filed several photos of the rehearsal without permission.The 2018 Winter Games will kick off in PyeongChang, located 180 kilometers east of Seoul, for a 17-day run next Friday. The competition is expected to become the largest of its kind, with nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 nations visiting South Korea.For the opening ceremony, visitors are banned from bringing explosives, sharp metal products, such as knives or scissors, and other objects that can make noise. Cameras will be restricted for the rehearsal.Organizers said visitors should also be prepared for freezing weather as the temperature may fall to minus 12 C on Saturday.Next Friday, the day of the official opening ceremony, the temperature is expected to drop as low as minus 7 C, while the wind chill may be minus 14 C. (Yonhap)