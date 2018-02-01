[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

The fourth installment of the “Insidious” series follows parapsychologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) on her voyage into the “further.” During her work, Rainier receives a call from a client asking for help on paranormal activities in his house. It is revealed that the client is living in Rainer‘s childhood home. While hesitant at first, she decides to investigate.Ordinary middle-aged father Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) inadvertently acquires the power to move things with his mind. He uses that power to help his daughter Roo-mi (Shim Eun-kyung) and others, by hindering developers’ plan to turn his daughter’s neighborhood into a shopping district. Along the way, however, he runs into troubleDespite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), and together they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.The year is 1987. Former Army Gen. Chun Doo-hwan is in power, and harrowing events follow the torture and death of student activist Park Chong-chul. To cover up the crimes that led to the killing, officials list Park’s cause of death as an unlikely heart attack. Investigator Park Cheo-won (Kim Yoon-seok) fends off reporters, believing cruelty is justified for the sake of bettering the country. Standing opposite is prosecutor Choi Hwan (Ha Jung-woo), who refuses to fall in line with the regime’s attempt to disguise the death as an accident.