NATIONAL

The average age of retirement for salaried workers in Korea now exceeds the age of 61, with a law raising the retirement age to 60 coming into full effect last year, according to the Labor Ministry.A survey by the ministry found that workers were retiring at an average age of 61.1 in 2017, the first year the new law was expanded to affect all companies with more than one employee.The ministry had surveyed 20,000 randomly selected firms with more than one worker from June to November 2017.