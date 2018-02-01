‘Law of the Jungle’ to explore glaciers, alpine regions of Patagonia

ENTERTAINMENT

From left: Jo Jae-yoon, Nu’est’s JR, Hong Jin-young, production director Paek Su-jin, Kim Seung-soo, Kim Jing-kyung, Kim Sung-ryung and Jo Yoon-woo pose during a media event for the Chilean season of “Law of the Jungle.” (SBS)



After exploring different parts of the globe from jungles to scorching deserts, the adventurers of the SBS reality show “Law of the Jungle” returned from Patagonia and heralded their most exciting and beautiful survival project ever.“It has been the longest ‘Law of the Jungle’ shooting, as we spent 21 days in the faraway land of Chile. The new edition set in Patagonia aims to present the beauty of Patagonia, while focusing on the cast’s arduous journey and survival,” said production director Paek Su-jin during a media event for the program in Seoul on Thursday.The director also explained that she chose the region because the climate in Patagonia is unpredictable. Adapting to the extreme weather variations was tough for both the celebrities and the staff, with some of them suffering from altitude sickness and hypothermia, she said."It was the hardest shooting among the series I’ve been in charge of. But the beautiful landscapes were amazing as well,” she added.The newest season of “Law of the Jungle” -- a variety show that features celebrities traveling to sparsely populated and natural places on earth to learn how to survive on their own and experience local life under clan leader Kim Byung-man -- will explore the wildest regions of Patagonia, such as its glaciers and alpine areas.The star-studded list of explorers include Jo Jae-yoon, Nu’est’s JR, Hong Jin-young, Kim Seung-soo, Kim Jing-kyung, Kim Sung-ryung, DIA’s Jung Chae-yeon and Jo Yoon-woo.Having returned from the journey, the stars said they had confronted minus 20 degree Celsius cold and experienced difficulty in breathing at high altitudes. They also made unforgettable memories.“Pulling all-nighters to shoot dramas hasn’t been that hard for me. But it was physically challenging to sleep on the bare ground while fully dressed. My back started to ache, so leader Kim Byung-man made me the ground flat with stones,” said 30-year veteran actress Kim Sung-ryung.“But being able to sleep without complicated thoughts each night, it was really comforting.”Singer Hong Jin-young said that she experienced a total breakdown for the first time in her life while staying in the wild. “I’m preparing for a comeback. I hadn’t planned on losing weight, but In Patagonia, I lost weight naturally,” she said.The first episode of “Law of the Jungle” set in Patagonia will air Friday at 10 p.m.