[PyeongChang 2018] Sports court lifts life bans of 28 Russians accused of doping

By AFP
  • Published : Feb 1, 2018 - 18:02
  • Updated : Feb 1, 2018 - 18:02

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday lifted life bans on 28 of the 43 Russians accused of doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

In a decision that could allow some of them to compete in this month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, sport's top court ruled there was "insufficient" evidence that the athletes had benefited from a system of state-sponsored doping at the last Winter Games, hosted by Russia.


This file photo taken on December 12, 2017 shows a man talking on the phone in front of the headquarters of the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow. A sports court in Lausanne on February 1, 2018 lifted life suspensions of 28 Russians athletes accused of doping. (AFP-Yonhap)

CAS said in its judgement: "In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned."

The International Olympic Committee has banned Russia from competing at Pyeongchang as a team over the doping scandal, although 169 Russian competitors have been cleared to take part as neutrals. (AFP)

